President Zardari accorded red carpet welcome in China

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari landed in China on state visit on Tuesday to bolster bilateral relations between Iron Friends. The crucial visit involves high-level meetings and discussions, and is expected to focus on expanding economic, trade, and security cooperation.

Zardari was accorded warm welcome upon his arrival in neighboring country, where several officials welcomed him. Accompanying the President are Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, and Dr. Asim Hussain, all of whom will participate in various engagements during the visit.

In China’s capital, President Zardari will hold meetings with top Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. Key topics of discussion will include the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), regional connectivity, and enhancing security cooperation.

A highlight of the visit will be President Zardari’s attendance at the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, following a special invitation from the Chinese government.

The visit underscores the enduring partnership between Pakistan and China, as both countries remain committed to strengthening their “All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.” Delegation-level talks are expected to cover critical issues such as trade, investment, and regional security.

Zardari’s trip is a continuation of tradition of high-level exchanges between Islamabad and Beijing, emphasizing importance of fostering closer ties for mutual benefit.