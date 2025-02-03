President Zardari to pay state visit to China from Feb 4 to 8

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari is all set to depart for China tomorrow, Tuesday, on an official visit that will further boost the all-weather friendship between the neighbouring countries.

President Zardari will pay a state visit to China from February 4 to February 8 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The president will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti.

During the visit, President Zardari will hold a meeting with the Chinese president to discuss matters related to phase two of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), bilateral ties, regional and global security and others.

Last week, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif where both sides reiterate commitment to enhance economic and security cooperation.

During the meeting, the premier expressed the hope that the Chinese New Year would further strengthen the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and China and bring prosperity to the peoples of both the countries.

He also greeted the Ambassador and conveyed his good wishes to the Chinese leadership as well as the brotherly people of China, including all Chinese nationals residing in Pakistan, on their New Year celebrations.