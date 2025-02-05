AGL49.7▲ 1 (0.02%)AIRLINK192.12▼ -0.34 (0.00%)BOP10.11▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.49▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.62▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML46.4▼ -1.28 (-0.03%)DGKC105.54▼ -1.44 (-0.01%)FCCL37.64▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)FFL14.98▼ -0.43 (-0.03%)HUBC127.08▼ -1 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.41▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)KEL4.43▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.17▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF44.25▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)NBP73.13▲ 2.61 (0.04%)OGDC199.88▼ -2.81 (-0.01%)PAEL39.14▲ 1.19 (0.03%)PIBTL7.81▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL172.28▼ -2.77 (-0.02%)PRL34.59▼ -2.75 (-0.07%)PTC22.51▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)SEARL102.77▼ -2.12 (-0.02%)TELE8.21▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.31▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP11.58▼ -0.55 (-0.05%)TREET20.62▼ -0.79 (-0.04%)TRG66.47▲ 2.49 (0.04%)UNITY30.6▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.58▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Prince Karim Aga Khan passes away at 88 in Lisbon

Prince Karim Aga Khan Passes Away In Lisbon
Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community, has passed away in Lisbon at the age of 88.

His death was confirmed on Tuesday in an official announcement, stating that Prince Aga Khan “passed away peacefully in Lisbon on 4 February 2025, aged 88, surrounded by his family. Prince Karim Aga Khan was the founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network”.

He assumed this role in 1957 at the age of 20, succeeding his grandfather. An announcement regarding his successor is expected in the coming days.

He was the eldest son of Prince Aly Khan and Joan Yarde-Buller. Throughout his life, the Aga Khan IV emphasised that Islam is a thinking, spiritual faith that teaches compassion and tolerance, and upholds the dignity of humankind.

He dedicated his life to improving the living condition of his community and the peoples of the countries in which they live, irrespective of race, gender, ethnicity or religion.

He founded and guided one of the world’s largest private international development organisations that serves communities in some of the most fragile and underdeveloped regions of the world. He was respected globally as a statesman and defender of peace and human progress.

Our Correspondent

