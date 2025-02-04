AGL49.7▲ 1 (0.02%)AIRLINK192.12▼ -0.34 (0.00%)BOP10.11▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.49▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.62▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML46.4▼ -1.28 (-0.03%)DGKC105.54▼ -1.44 (-0.01%)FCCL37.64▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)FFL14.98▼ -0.43 (-0.03%)HUBC127.08▼ -1 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.41▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)KEL4.43▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.17▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF44.25▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)NBP73.13▲ 2.61 (0.04%)OGDC199.88▼ -2.81 (-0.01%)PAEL39.14▲ 1.19 (0.03%)PIBTL7.81▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL172.28▼ -2.77 (-0.02%)PRL34.59▼ -2.75 (-0.07%)PTC22.51▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)SEARL102.77▼ -2.12 (-0.02%)TELE8.21▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.31▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP11.58▼ -0.55 (-0.05%)TREET20.62▼ -0.79 (-0.04%)TRG66.47▲ 2.49 (0.04%)UNITY30.6▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.58▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Matric, Intermediate Exams 2025 postponed amid Ramadan; see new dates

ISLAMABAD – A sigh of relief for matric and intermediate students as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government announced new dates for annual examinations due to holy month of Ramadan which is starting next month.

The decision to postpone annual matriculation and intermediate exams comes as students fast and pray during Ramadan. Students who were stressed while gearing up for exams thanked the provincial administration for the kind gesture.

KP provincial government also announced the postponement of annual matriculation and intermediate exams. The decision was confirmed on Tuesday by officials, who stated that the exams will now be held after the holy month.

KP Matric Exams Update

As per new announcement, the matriculation exams, which were originally slated to start in first week of March will now take place starting April 8, 2025. The provincial government directed all education boards to revise the exam dates accordingly, with official notifications expected to be issued later this week.

Meanwhile, intermediate exams, initially set for April 10, have been delayed and will now commence on May 7, 2025 (Wednesday).

Peshawar Board Chairman Nasrullah Khan confirmed the change in dates, while the official notification would be shared in coming days.

Punjab Matric annual exams format changed from academic year 2025

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

