President, PM terms Defence Day of Pakistan ‘inspiring chapter of history’

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan, is an inspiring chapter of our history.

In their separate messages on Defence and Martyrs Day, they said 6th September is a day of valor, unity, and resolve.

In his message issued from the Presidency, he called September 6 a “glorious chapter” in the country’s history.

President Zardari paid rich tribute to the brave soldiers and resilient citizens who, with unshakable faith and unmatched courage, have defended the nation’s borders. He emphasized that the spirit of sacrifice from the 1965 war continues to serve as a guiding light for future generations.

The president highlighted the significance of this year’s Defence Day in light of the recent Operation “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” conducted in May 2025 against India. “Just as our courageous forces demonstrated extraordinary valor and dedication in 1965, our sons once again proved their unmatched bravery during this year’s operation,” he said.

He lauded the professional excellence, combat readiness, and multi-domain capabilities, land, air, and sea, of Pakistan’s military, stating that these reaffirm the nation’s defense as “impregnable,” built on the eternal spirit of its people and the unwavering resolve of its armed forces.

As Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, President Zardari reiterated his commitment to continuously modernizing Pakistan’s defense capabilities. He stressed the importance of countering modern threats such as hybrid warfare, disinformation, propaganda, and psychological operations. “In today’s era, it is crucial to not only enhance our military might but also to strengthen our information and communication systems,” he said.

The president urged all pillars of the state, especially the youth, to remain alert, united, and resilient in the face of evolving challenges. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled stance on two key global issues of Kashmir and Palestine. Describing the Kashmir conflict as the root cause of instability in the region, President Zardari called for a just solution in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

In his message, the prime minister said September 6 is etched in national history as a symbol of courage, unity, and resilience. Recalling the 1965 war, he noted that Pakistan’s valiant armed forces, with the full support of the people, had thwarted enemy aggression, proving that the country possesses the will and capacity to defend its independence and integrity.

Highlighting the recent “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, Marqa e Haq,” Shehbaz Sharif lauded the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force for their unmatched professionalism and combat skills under the strategic leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir. He said the nation takes pride in the sacrifices of martyrs and the courage of war veterans, whose example will continue to inspire generations.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and constructive international engagement but warned against ignoring the reality of “continuous Indian provocations and shifting regional dynamics.” He stressed that Pakistan would keep strengthening its defense capabilities while resolutely combating foreign-sponsored terrorism and proxy warfare.

“Our armed forces and law enforcement agencies have made remarkable progress in eliminating the menace of extremism and terrorism. The nation stands firmly by their side until this mission is completed,” he said.

Expressing solidarity with oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the prime minister reiterated unwavering support for Kashmiris in Indian IIOJK, stating that their struggle for self-determination cannot be suppressed by force. He also strongly condemned ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine and urged the international community to ensure protection of civilians and uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that economic stability is vital for a strong defense. He called on the nation to rise above personal differences and work collectively for sustainable prosperity and self-reliance.