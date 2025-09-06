Submarine cable cut near Jeddah causes internet slowdown across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Internet users across Pakistan are experiencing slower connectivity, with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) confirming a disruption in service due to a damaged submarine cable near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

A PTCL spokesperson said the break in the undersea cable has affected internet speeds in several parts of the country.

The issue is more noticeable during peak usage hours, though the impact is said to be minimal in most areas.

Efforts are underway to mitigate the disruption. PTCL has stated that it is working to improve connectivity by utilizing alternative bandwidth routes.

The spokesperson reassured users that the company is actively monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps to ensure stable internet service across the country.