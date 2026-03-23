President, PM call for moving forward with collective national strategy

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan Day reminds us that unity and solidarity are the most important elements in transforming national resolve into reality.

Extending his heartfelt felicitations to the entire Pakistani nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day, the president, in his message said that on this very day in 1940, the Muslims of the Subcontinent adopted the Pakistan Resolution and presented the idea of establishing a separate homeland where they could live their lives freely in accordance with Islamic principles. Today, we pay tribute to our elders whose struggle and sacrifices led to the creation of Pakistan.

“At the time of Pakistan’s creation in 1947, we faced numerous challenges. History bears witness that through mutual cooperation, hard work and capability, we overcame those difficulties and achieved remarkable success in every field,” he said adding “We established state institutions, made our defence capability impregnable, acquired nuclear deterrence, fought a long and successful unconventional war against terrorism and set shining examples of sacrifice and mutual support during natural disasters.”

During Marka-e-Haq in May last year, we confronted the enemy’s aggression with courage and taught such a lesson that it will remember for a long time. Even today, we face challenges on the internal front and along our external borders, the president added.

Like Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, he said Operation Ghazab-Lil-Haq has also achieved significant and desired results. Our clear message to the illegally imposed group in Afghanistan is that we will not allow Fitna al-Khawarij, Fitna al-Hindustan or any other group to use Afghan soil for actions against Pakistan.

“We will also completely eliminate those who sponsor terrorism and those who, through India or its proxy elements, seek to undermine our peace and our efforts for peaceful coexistence, so as to secure our settlements and our borders,” he remarked.

He said in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the open violations of human rights by Indian forces, attempts to alter the demographic composition, patronage of Hindutva and the unjust treatment of minorities in India, particularly Muslims, are proofs that the decision of Quaid-e-Azam and the Muslim leadership to seek a separate homeland was prudent. Kashmir remains the unfinished agenda of the Partition of the Subcontinent.

“We expect the international community to urge India to allow the people of IIOJK to live according to their will and to grant them the right of self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.”

He called upon the international community to step forward to end the atrocities being committed against our Palestinian brothers, who deserve to live a dignified and peaceful life under the internationally recognised two-state solution and peaceful coexistence. Similarly, we emphasise the resolution of the recent tensions in West Asia through diplomacy and dialogue.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, he called for resolving to ensure the rule of law, strengthen democratic institutions, reduce inequality, empower women, promote political and economic stability and eliminate the scourge of terrorism and extremism.

“We have achieved our objectives in the past and I firmly believe that we possess the full capacity to overcome the challenges currently facing Pakistan. Unity, Faith and Discipline are the guiding principles through which we can make Pakistan even stronger and more prosperous,” he added.

The president also paid tribute to the national heroes and to the martyrs and ghazis who sacrificed for the creation and stability of Pakistan and devoted their lives to the security, stability and prosperity of the motherland. “May Allah Almighty be our protector and supporter,” he prayed.

PM’s Pakistan Day Message

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government, despite numerous challenges, had steered Pakistan’s economy towards sustainable growth.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Day, the prime minister said that since its inception, the enitre nation had demonstrated extraordinary resilience and determination in every trial. “From a nascent state to becoming a nuclear power, our journey reflects steadfastness and iron resolve. This journey towards a bright future continues even today.”

To shape Pakistan in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the prime minister called for moving forward with steadfastness, tireless effort, and a collective national strategy.

He said a consistent decline in inflation, increased investors’ confidence, and positive economic indicators were the evidences that the country was moving in the right direction. “This progress is the result of bold reforms, prudent policies, and the people’s confidence in their abilities and in the bright future of our beloved country.”

Extending his heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation, the prime minister said that 23rd of March held the status of a significant milestone in the history of South Asia. Eighty-six years ago, on this historic day, the Muslim leadership of the subcontinent united with unwavering resolve to lay the foundation of a separate homeland.

He added that drawing inspiration from the vision of Allama Iqbal, Muslim leaders presented the concept of a State where Muslims could secure their constitutional and political rights and live with dignity, freedom, and honor.

On 23 March 1940, the historic Lahore Resolution instilled such determination among Muslims that within a short span of seven years, on 14 August 1947, our forefathers succeeded in achieving a separate homeland: Pakistan under the visionary leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Undoubtedly, with the blessing of freedom, he said Pakistan stood as a testament to the wisdom, determination, perseverance, and sacrifices of our ancestors.

“Our armed forces and law enforcement agencies, with their high professionalism and patriotic spirit, are defending Pakistan’s freedom and sovereignty. Last year, during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, Pakistan’s armed forces delivered a strong and decisive response to the enemy, writing a golden chapter of military history,” he said adding that by thwarting hostile designs, they proved that Pakistan’s defense is “impregnable” and our resolve “unshakable”.

“This year, on the night of 26 February 2026, the unprovoked aggression by a Taliban insurgent group on our borders was met with a strong response through Operation Ghazab-lill- Haq. This operation is not merely a military action but a symbol of our national resolve against terrorism, and that is, we will not allow any harm to the peace and security of our country,” he added.

The prime minister pointed out that Pakistan was a proponent of global peace; however, sustainable peace in South Asia is linked to the just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue. “We will continue to extend moral, political, and diplomatic support to our brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).”

He also expressed Pakistan’s full solidarity with the people of Palestine saying that it remained deeply concerned about the recent tensions in the Middle East.

As a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan continues to pursue balanced and active diplomacy focused on regional stability, dialogue, and mutual respect. We firmly believe that negotiations are the path to lasting peace.

“On Pakistan Day, we pay rich tribute to the leaders and workers of the Pakistan Movement for their everlasting contributions. We also salute the brave officers and soldiers of Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies who have sacrificed their lives to safeguard the country’s independence, sovereignty, and security,” he added. The entire nation stands resolute in upholding its proud traditions and remains ever ready to face any challenge.

He said Allah Almighty had blessed the people of Pakistan with immense potential, which will lead the country to greater heights of progress. Through long-term vision, effective policies, sincere efforts and national unity, we can achieve the position among comity of nations that our founders had envisioned for us.

“When a determined and united nation stands firm for a common purpose, no challenge remains insurmountable. With unwavering spirit, tireless effort, and collective struggle, we will continue building a strong, prosperous, and developed Pakistan—Insha’Allah,” he added.