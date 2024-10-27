Premier’s Li’s visit to Pakistan to be a milestone for regional cooperation

Premier Li Qiang’s recent visit to Pakistan for the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit marks a pivotal moment in strengthening diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Jiang Zaidong, underscored the significance of this visit as a landmark for regional cooperation during a meeting held on Friday at the Chinese Embassy. This engagement highlights the ongoing commitment of both nations to foster collaboration across various sectors.

Ambassador Jiang described the visit as a demonstration of China’s dedication to deepening ties with Pakistan. “This visit not only reinforces the enduring friendship between our nations but also lays the groundwork for enhanced cooperation across various sectors,” he stated.

During his visit, Premier Li engaged in high-level discussions with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, culminating in the signing of 13 cooperation documents across multiple sectors, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and currency exchange.

Ambassador Jiang noted, “This visit reinforces our enduring friendship and lays the groundwork for enhanced cooperation across multiple sectors.” He also acknowledged the recent expansion of the SCO, stating, “The organization has grown from 6 to 26 member states, covering a significant portion of the world’s population, thanks to President Xi Jinping’s consistent support.”

In conversation with Saud Faisal Malik, Chief of Digital Media of Pakistan Observer, Malik remarked, “It was a privilege to engage with His Excellency Mr. Jiang Zaidong. I sincerely appreciate Ambassador Jiang’s warm hospitality and insightful perspectives, which have greatly deepened my understanding of the vital partnership between China and Pakistan. This dialogue is a significant step toward fostering greater collaboration and mutual understanding between our nations.”

Ambassador Jiang further highlighted the significance of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s participation in the 16th BRICS Summit, held from October 22 to 24, 2024, in Kazan, Russia. He praised the enlargement of BRICS as a “milestone in the evolution of the international situation” and reaffirmed China’s commitment to collaborating with Pakistan within both BRICS and SCO frameworks.

During the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, held in Pakistan from October 15-16, 2024, Ambassador Jiang shared that Premier Li proposed initiatives focusing on four main areas: expanding practical cooperation among member countries, proactively addressing major risks, enhancing people-to-people exchanges, and building upon the consensus reached during earlier meetings. These efforts align with China’s broader vision of contributing to regional stability and prosperity, as articulated by President Xi at the Astana Summit.

Reiterating the importance of security in facilitating development, Ambassador Jiang stated, “Security is the guarantee for development.” He emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration to protect Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan, acknowledging the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s military and police forces in counterterrorism efforts.

He urged the Pakistani government to bring the perpetrators of terrorist attacks against Chinese nationals to justice, asserting, “The Chinese people who come to Pakistan are helping build its infrastructure; they are innocent, and their families deserve protection.”

Ambassador Jiang concluded by affirming China’s full support in bolstering Pakistan’s counterterrorism capacity and called for immediate measures to ensure the security of Chinese citizens and projects in the country.