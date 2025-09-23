Pregnant women warned against using THIS medicine for treating fever, pain

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has expressed serious concerns over the use of the widely used medication “Tylenol” (acetaminophen) by pregnant women, warning that its use could increase the risk of autism in newborns.

In a recent statement, President Trump declared that Tylenol is not a suitable medication for pregnant women, and emphasized the need for medical caution.

He added that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will soon advise doctors to avoid prescribing Tylenol to expecting mothers, except in cases of medical necessity.

“Tylenol is not a good drug for pregnant women,” President Trump stated. “The FDA will strictly instruct healthcare providers to limit its use during pregnancy.”

In support of the President’s remarks, US Health Secretary Robert Kennedy announced that a safety label will be added to Tylenol packaging to raise public awareness about the potential risks associated with its use during pregnancy.

According to international news sources, Tylenol, also known as acetaminophen, is commonly used to treat fever and pain. However, the renewed warnings aim to encourage cautious use, especially among vulnerable groups such as pregnant women.

In countries like Pakistan, acetaminophen-based medications are widely available over the counter and sold under various brand names. The drug can be easily purchased from local pharmacies without a doctor’s prescription, often in large quantities.

The recent statements from US officials are expected to prompt renewed discussions around regulation, awareness, and safe usage of over-the-counter medications globally.