Pakistan felicitates Saudi Arabia on National Day

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have felicitated the people and government of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of Saudi National Day today (September 23).

In their separate messages, they said the bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is rooted in trust, devotion and brotherhood.

President Asif Ali Zardari said our spiritual connection with the Kingdom is deepened by the presence of Islam’s two holiest sites – the Holy Kaaba and the Masjid-e-Nabwi.

He said partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the fields of defence and security is not only a reflection of our mutual trust but also a vital step towards peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Pak-Saudi relations are rooted in history, mutual brotherhood and trust, which will always remain strong and enduring.

In a message, he said it was a matter of immense joy and pride for him that during his recent historic visit to Riyadh, a very warm reception and heartfelt hospitality were accorded to him and his delegation.

The prime minister expressed his deepest gratitude to the Saudi brothers and sisters, adding the people of Pakistan joined him in thanking King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for a visit marked by unmatched affection and memorable moments.