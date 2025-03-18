Pregnant women, mothers of 2-year children to get Rs23,000 under Punjab Aagosh Program

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday announced the launch of a unique and first-of-its-kind “Aaghosh” program, under which mothers of children under two years of age and pregnant women would receive Rs23,000.

According to a report, a statement issued by the Punjab government said that in the first phase, 13 districts will receive assistance under the “Aaghosh” program for mothers of newborns and pregnant women. The “Aaghosh” program will start in Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, and Kot Addu.

Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab and Lodhran will also be part of the “Aaghosh” program.

Pregnant women will receive Rs2,000 upon their first registration at health centers/Maryam Health Clinics. They will also receive financial assistance for regular medical checkups until childbirth. After receiving free medical checkups from health centers, the financial aid can be obtained from the “Aaghosh” program’s cash agents.

Pregnant women will receive Rs1,500 for each visit to health centers, totaling Rs6,000. Under the “Aaghosh” program, a gift of Rs4,000 will be given at the health center when the baby is born.

Under the program, Rs2,000 will be given for the first medical checkup within 15 days of birth, and Rs5,000 will be given for registering the birth certificate at the health center.

For newborns, Rs4,000 will be given for vaccinations, with Rs2,000 provided for each vaccination. Under directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a special toll-free number has also been issued for women’s assistance and information.

Maryam Nawaz said that health and treatment are the basic rights of every mother and child, and the government will fulfill its duty. It is extremely painful to see mothers and children in a state of illness in hospitals. The people in underdeveloped and remote areas have a full right to government resources.

She stated that the health of mothers and children required special attention as a healthy mother is the guarantor of a healthy family.

CM Maryam said that in addition to providing medical facilities in backward areas, the financial support is also being provided to women.

The “Aaghosh” program will ensure that both mothers and children start a healthy life.