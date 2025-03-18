AGL68.26▲ 6.21 (0.10%)AIRLINK183.86▲ 3 (0.02%)BOP11.82▲ 0.15 (0.01%)CNERGY7.52▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.41▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML45.98▼ -0.1 (0.00%)DGKC132.76▼ -1.23 (-0.01%)FCCL46.38▲ 0.31 (0.01%)FFL16.15▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC135.09▲ 3.02 (0.02%)HUMNL13.06▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.62▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.2▲ 0.1 (0.02%)MLCF59.17▲ 0 (0.00%)NBP74.01▲ 0.03 (0.00%)OGDC223.06▲ 1.68 (0.01%)PAEL44.95▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.66▲ 0.48 (0.05%)PPL187.05▲ 2.96 (0.02%)PRL36.27▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)PTC24.77▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)SEARL100.95▼ -0.28 (0.00%)TELE7.88▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL35.9▼ -0.17 (0.00%)TPLP10.83▲ 0.19 (0.02%)TREET22.54▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TRG66.62▲ 6.06 (0.10%)UNITY29.84▲ 0.24 (0.01%)WTL1.33▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

SBP clears air about issuance of fresh banknotes on Eid-ul-Fitr

Today's foreign currency exchange rate in Pakistan
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has refuted the reports of not issuing fresh banknotes.

The SBP has made it clear that it will continue its longstanding practice of issuing fresh banknotes to commercial banks on Eid-ul-Fitr, leveraging its extensive nationwide branch networks to facilitate public access to fresh banknotes.

Keeping with the practice, SBP has so far issued Rs. 27 billion fresh banknotes of all denominations to 17,000 branches of commercial banks for onward distribution to the general public. Likewise, arrangements have also been made to ensure that the ATM network of banks issues uninterrupted, good-quality banknotes to the general public during the festive season.

To ensure the efficient distribution of fresh banknotes and their availability at all commercial bank branches, SBP has also deployed their cash monitoring teams to conduct onsite inspections, ensuring the disbursement of fresh banknotes to the general public.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Business

Samsung A35 5G nine-month installment plan with 0% markup for 2025

  • Featured, Pakistan

UAE 10-year visa without sponsor for Pakistanis – March 2025 Update

  • Business

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today – 18 March 2025

  • Business

CDA chief emphasizes aesthetic landscaping for Interchanges

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer