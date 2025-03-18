SBP clears air about issuance of fresh banknotes on Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has refuted the reports of not issuing fresh banknotes.

The SBP has made it clear that it will continue its longstanding practice of issuing fresh banknotes to commercial banks on Eid-ul-Fitr, leveraging its extensive nationwide branch networks to facilitate public access to fresh banknotes.

Keeping with the practice, SBP has so far issued Rs. 27 billion fresh banknotes of all denominations to 17,000 branches of commercial banks for onward distribution to the general public. Likewise, arrangements have also been made to ensure that the ATM network of banks issues uninterrupted, good-quality banknotes to the general public during the festive season.

To ensure the efficient distribution of fresh banknotes and their availability at all commercial bank branches, SBP has also deployed their cash monitoring teams to conduct onsite inspections, ensuring the disbursement of fresh banknotes to the general public.