United Arab Emirates announces holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

DUBAI – The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) of the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday announced holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr. FAHR issued a circular stating that the Eid ul-Fitr holidays for the federal government sector would be from Shawwal 1 to 3 while the official work would start on Shawwal 4.

Khaleej Times reported that if Ramadan lasted for 30 days, there would be an additional holiday on the 30th of Ramazan, extending the Eid ul-Fitr break.

The report also mentions that no schedule has been announced yet for the private sector’s Eid holidays, but it is expected that employees in the private sector will also receive similar holidays.

If the moon of Shawwal is sighted on the evening of March 29, Saturday, then Eid ul-Fitr will be on Sunday, March 30, and Sunday will be the first day of Eid. In this case, the public holidays will last from Sunday to Tuesday, giving most people a 4-day weekend from Saturday to Tuesday.

On the other hand, if the moon is not sighted on Saturday evening, there will be 30 days of fasting, and Eid will begin on Monday, March 31.

In that case, the holidays starting from Saturday will continue until Wednesday, April 2, creating a long 5-day weekend.