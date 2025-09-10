Actress Nazia Malik shares harrowing experience on motorway

LAHORE – Pakistani actress and television host Nazia Malik on Wednesday revealed a frightening incident that took place with her and her friends while traveling on the motorway.

Speaking on a private TV channel, Malik recounted how she narrowly escaped a potentially dangerous situation during a trip. She explained that the incident occurred on her return from Swat, where she had gone with four friends.

Malik said she had been suspicious of the car driver from the beginning, as he spent the entire journey talking on the phone. Matters took a worrying turn when the driver suddenly stopped the vehicle in a deserted stretch of the motorway, claiming the car had broken down.

“I was sitting in the front seat. He stopped the car and pretended there was a fault. The place was isolated and risky, and I realized we were in danger,” Malik recalled.

She said she noticed the driver had left the keys inside the car, at which point she quickly sat in the driver’s seat and told him she would drive away. Startled, the driver then hurriedly “fixed” the vehicle, started it, and continued the journey.

“My presence of mind saved us,” Malik said, adding that her friends were terrified and unable to react at the time.