Punjab introduces first airlift drone for flood rescue operations

LAHORE – In a major milestone for rescue and relief operations in Pakistan, the Punjab government on Wednesday acquired the country’s first airlift drone to aid flood victims.

The state-of-the-art drone has the capacity to lift and transport a person weighing up to 200 kilograms to a safe location. Punjab Home Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi has directed that the drone be immediately dispatched to Multan for deployment in ongoing rescue operations.

Before being sent to South Punjab, Civil Defence teams successfully conducted test flights of the drone over the Ravi River in Lahore. The Home Secretary also announced plans to purchase 10 additional airlift drones to strengthen the province’s disaster response capacity.

“This is Pakistan’s first emergency airlift drone service of its kind,” said Dr. Qazi, adding that the Punjab Home Department is equipping the Civil Defence Resilience Corps with modern tools and training to meet global standards. The drone technology will enable safe evacuation of people from inaccessible and high-risk areas during floods and other emergencies.

Dr. Qazi praised Civil Defence personnel and volunteers as “frontline soldiers” in times of crisis, noting that they not only save lives but also help relocate livestock and property, while providing shelter, food, and medicine to flood victims.

He further revealed that more than 4,000 citizens have registered this week alone as the volunteers with the Civil Defence Resilience Corps, with registration ongoing through the online portal VCD.HOME.GOP.PK, where citizens can sign up to contribute their skills and services.