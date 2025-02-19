Ppp Leader Recommends Closure Of Tea Hotels In Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Najmi Alam on Wednesday recommended that the Sindh government and the administration of Karachi South enforce the closure of tea hotels in Defence and Clifton by 12am.

Najmi Alam wrote a letter to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Deputy Commissioner South Karachi, saying that the tea hotels have become safe havens for criminal elements.

The PPP leader demanded action and raised concerns about drug peddling at the tea hotels in Clifton Block 2. He also highlighted that the residents are facing major distress due to tea hotels operating throughout the night.

The letter further mentioned that the loud music at thehotels in Defence and Clifton has also become a major issue.

Najmi Alam urged the Deputy Commissioner South to regulate the operating hours of these establishments and has also sent copies of the letter to the Sindh Chief Minister and Karachi Commissioner.

Earlier, the federal government fixed the minimum retail price of tea at Rs1,200 per kilogram in Pakistan.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a notification regarding an increase in retail price of team in the country.

The notification states that new price will be applicable to both imported and supplied to across Pakistan.

It added that sales tax on the import and supply of tea will be collected based on the set price. If tea is imported or supplied at a price exceeding the FBR’s prescribed retail price, sales tax will be collected on that excess price.

Reports said setting the minimum price at Rs1,200 per kilogram will further increase the market price of tea leaves.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed Pakistanis had consumed tea worth Rs31 billion in just two months (July and August) in 2023.