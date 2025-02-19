Dalmatian dog becomes social media sensation over luxury business flight journey

SINGAPORE – Air travel is often challenging for pets but a lucky Dalmatian dog became a social media sensation after enjoying a luxury flight in business class.

Spotty, the four-year -old Dalmatian, traveled with its owner on Singapore Airlines’ business class from Singapore to Tokyo, and successfully completed a lavish 5.5-hour journey.

A video of Spotty went viral, showing the dog relaxing in the airport lounge, sitting comfortably in a business class seat, watching a movie and even sleeping.

Throughout the journey, Spotty showed no signs of discomfort and did not even require a bathroom break, and left the social media users astonished.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “This dog is a better traveler than humans!|” while another wrote, “So adorable! I’ve watched this video three times, and I love it more each time!,”.

One person asked, “I’ve never traveled with a dog, but how is it possible that it did not need a break?” To this, the owner responded, “The flight was at 8am. Spotty was not given breakfast or water beforehand—only a little water an hour before the flight. She is very well-trained. I also carried precautionary pads, but they weren’t needed,”.