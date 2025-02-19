AGL57.11▼ -0.88 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189▲ 0.24 (0.00%)BOP13.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.21▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL8.96▲ 0.24 (0.03%)DFML50.67▼ -1.04 (-0.02%)DGKC111.6▲ 1.53 (0.01%)FCCL40▲ 1.29 (0.03%)FFL15.22▲ 0.38 (0.03%)HUBC133.3▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.44▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.59▲ 0.36 (0.09%)KOSM6.55▲ 0.7 (0.12%)MLCF47.4▲ 0.51 (0.01%)NBP80.1▲ 0.45 (0.01%)OGDC206.5▲ 0.76 (0.00%)PAEL38.6▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.04▲ 0.2 (0.03%)PPL175.4▲ 0.79 (0.00%)PRL33.85▲ 0.17 (0.01%)PTC23.41▲ 0.33 (0.01%)SEARL98.61▲ 0.09 (0.00%)TELE8.31▲ 0.25 (0.03%)TOMCL32.4▲ 0.2 (0.01%)TPLP12.3▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET21.93▲ 0.87 (0.04%)TRG61.5▲ 1.2 (0.02%)UNITY31.2▲ 1.61 (0.05%)WTL1.49▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Dalmatian dog becomes social media sensation over luxury business flight journey

Dalmatian Dog Becomes Social Media Sensation After Enjoying Luxury Flight In Business Class
SINGAPORE – Air travel is often challenging for pets but a lucky Dalmatian dog became a social media sensation after enjoying a luxury flight in business class.

Spotty, the four-year -old Dalmatian, traveled with its owner on Singapore Airlines’ business class from Singapore to Tokyo, and successfully completed a lavish 5.5-hour journey.

A video of Spotty went viral, showing the dog relaxing in the airport lounge, sitting comfortably in a business class seat, watching a movie and even sleeping.

Throughout the journey, Spotty showed no signs of discomfort and did not even require a bathroom break, and left the social media users astonished.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “This dog is a better traveler than humans!|” while another wrote, “So adorable! I’ve watched this video three times, and I love it more each time!,”.

One person asked, “I’ve never traveled with a dog, but how is it possible that it did not need a break?” To this, the owner responded, “The flight was at 8am. Spotty was not given breakfast or water beforehand—only a little water an hour before the flight. She is very well-trained. I also carried precautionary pads, but they weren’t needed,”.

Web Desk Staff

