Update on sugar prices for Ramazan 2025 as subsidy announced

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to provide a significant subsidy of Rs20 per kilogramme on sugar prices across the country during the holy month of Ramazan 2025.

The government has decided in principle to provide sugar at Rs130 per kilogram in all four provinces as the Ministry of Industry and Production has issued meeting minutes to the chief secretaries of all provinces.

A letter has also been sent to the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association to fix the sugar price at Rs130/kg during the holy month of fasting.

Where to Buy Sugar at Subsidized Rates?

People will be able to buy the sugar at subsidized rates s in model bazaars to be set up by the government during Ramazan.

The sale of subsidized sugar will begin three days before the holy month. The sale will continue until the 27th of Ramazan, as per the meeting minutes.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association will ensure the sugar supply in Ramazan bazaars across the country.

Ramazan 2025 in Pakistan

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on February 28 for Ramzan moon sighting while the Pakistan Meteorological Department has a shared a prediction in this regard.

It said the new moon of Ramzan 1446 AH will born on crossing conjunction point at 05:45 Pakistan Standard Time on Feb 28. “Astronomical parameters of new moon and average cloud amounts at Pilot Balloon Observatories of Pakistan Meteorological Department are attached herewith,” it said.

According to astronomical parameters, the Met Office said there is “No Chance of sighting the new moon of Ramzan 1446 AH on the evening of 28-02-2025 i.e on 29th Shaban 1446”.

As per the Met Office prediction, it will be 30-day Shaban month and the holy month of fasting would commence on March 2.

So the first Roza of Ramzan 2025 will be observed on March 2, Sunday.

Ramzan is the sacred ninth month in Islamic calendar and it is also called “the month of fasting” as Muslims across the world mark it every year with religious zeal and zest.