Pollen count in Islamabad today – Sunday, March 30, 2025

ISLAMABAD – The pollen concentrations in Islamabad dropped considerably on Sunday compared to the previous day.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was 6,801 on Sunday compared to 17,976 last day.

Although a similar trend has been witnessed in Islamabad’s other sectors, pollen concentration is still high enough to pose health hazards for vulnerable people.

The total pollen count in Islamabad’s G-6 sector was recorded at 3,754, which was 5,997 the previous day. In the E-8 sector, the pollen count decreased to 3,411 on Sunday as against 5,583 on Friday.

Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector dropped to 2,761 on Sunday from 3,774 on the previous day.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares the highest pollen count, 6,694 (very high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 35 (moderate), Grasses 65 (high), Alternaria 25 (low), Pines 35 (moderate), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion 03 (low).