Islamabad, Pakistan weather update for Eid-ul-Fitr, following two days

ISLAMABAD – Mainly dry weather is likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Eid-ul-Fitr and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, dry weather is likely in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (Eid-ul-Fitr and the next two days). Hot weather is expected in the plains during the daytime.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 28°C and 30°C on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 26°C and 28°C on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, mainly dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. However, hot weather prevailed in the plains during the daytime.

Mithi remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Maximum temperature in Chhor, Karachi, Nawabshah, Sibbi and Lasbela was recorded at 36°C, and in Turbat at 35°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 65 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 47 per cent.