List of top 10 trending mobile phones 2025 unveiled

Samsung Galaxy A56 continues to hold the top position in the latest list of top 10 trending smartphones, according to a portal that closely monitors technological developments and mobile devices.

The list for the 13th week of 2025 includes Vivo and Apple iPhone smartphones owing to their increasing demand.

The list of trending smartphones from last week is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy A56 remains at number one, followed by Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra in second place.

In third place is Infinix Note 50 Pro+, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes in fourth, Xiaomi Poco F7 Pro holds the fifth spot (new entry), and Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro is in sixth.

Samsung Galaxy A36 takes the seventh spot, Samsung Galaxy A55 is in eighth, Vivo X200 Ultra makes its debut at ninth (new entry), and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max rounds out the top 10 at tenth (new entry).

