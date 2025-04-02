Punjab issues clarification on Lahore Zoo ticket prices amid Eid 2025

LAHORE – Punjab senior minister Marriyum Auranzeb has clarified that ticket prices of Lahore Zoo had not been increased.

Her reaction comes after reports claimed that entry ticket price has been jacked up to Rs300 from Rs100 as citizens flocked to the facility during Eid holidays.

Maryam Aurangzeb stated that the entry ticket for adults to the zoo is still unchanged at Rs100, adding that 98% of the zoo can be explored with this ticket.

The ticket price for the aquarium stood at Rs200 while it is Rs300 for hologram separately. Therefore, the complete package for visiting the zoo, including the aquarium and hologram, costs Rs500.

She explained that some people had purchased the Rs300 ticket with the aquarium included, and others had bought the Rs500 ticket that included both the aquarium and the hologram. This led to a misunderstanding that the zoo ticket was increased to either Rs300 or Rs500.

Aurangzeb said separate windows have been set up for the aquarium and hologram tickets, and the system has been fixed to prevent further confusion.

Meanwhile, authorities have cancelled the holidays for staff at the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park to manage the influx of visitors.

Director of Punjab Wildlife Projects, Mudasir Hassan, said staff holidays have also been cancelled in other cities where zoo facilities are located.

During Eid, awareness programs related to wildlife will be held at the Safari Park, with four shows to be organized daily. Other recreational activities will also continue.

Hassan further stated that this time, food courts at Safari Park will remain open, allowing visitors to enjoy food and beverages. The park will remain open until late at night.

He said essential repairs and maintenance work have largely been completed, with the remaining work to be completed over time.