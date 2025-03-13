Pollen count in Islamabad today – 13 March 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pollen count in Islamabad has increased to 17, 471 per cubic meter of air on Thursday, posing serious health hazards for allergy patients.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the total pollen count in H-8 sector of the federal capital was recorded at 17,471, which was 10,494 on Wednesday.

In G-6 pollen count was 6,648, in E-8 it was 6,011 while pollen count in F-10 sector was 3,514.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria. People with allergies from these pollens suffer during this season.

Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares the highest pollen count of 17,233 (Very High). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 52 (High), Grasses 92 (High), Alternaria 21 (Low), Pines 73 (Moderate), Acacia (Zero), Eucalyptus 03 (Low) and Dandelion 03 (Low).

People with allergies from these pollen types have been advised to take necessary precautions to avoid complications.