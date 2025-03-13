Former Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill found guilty in drug case

SYDNEY – Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill was found guilty in a drug-related case, the local media reported on Thursday.

MacGill was involved in facilitating a cocaine transaction. He was also found guilty of assisting his brother-in-law and a street drug dealer in the process.

The verdict was delivered by the New South Wales District Court after an eight-day trial, during which the jury rejected MacGill’s claim that he had only introduced two individuals.

The reports showed that the case had been ongoing since 2021.

However, MacGill was not found guilty of being involved in large-scale illegal drug operations and he also admitted that he regularly purchased half a gram of cocaine for $200. The local media reported that he would face sentence later this year.