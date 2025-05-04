Poland embassy, Serena Hotels host fundraising dinner featuring European and Polish classical music

Rs 1 million collected from fundraiser to go to Pehli Kiran for education of street kids

Serena Hotels, in collaboration with the Embassy of Poland, hosted a captivating fundraising dinner gala under its Cultural Diplomacy Initiative, bringing together the elegance of European music and the power of community-driven philanthropy.

The event featured mesmerizing performances by distinguished artists from the Kuwait Music Academy.

Renowned pianist Karol Masternak, laureate of the prestigious Chopin Competition, joined Kamil Mateusz Derylo and the exceptionally gifted pianist and soprano KingaMasternak.

Their enchanting performances, which have graced stages across Europe and the Gulf, brought an unforgettable night of artistic brilliance and musical excellence to Islamabad.

Guests were treated to a remarkable blend of piano virtuosity, operatic arias, and timeless European classics honoring the rich tradition of Polish music and the enduring beauty of opera.

PKR 1 million generated from the fun gala were given to PehliKiran Schools (PKS) a non profit organization dedicated to educating street children from the impoverished areas, benefiting over 5000 out-of-school and underserved children.

Mr. Maciej Pisarski, Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan, said:

“Culture is a powerful bridge between nations, and tonight’s event demonstrated how music can connect hearts and inspire action.

We are proud to partner with Serena Hotels in supporting education through PehliKiran Schools and showcasing the richness of Polish musical heritage.”

The evening concluded with a resounding appreciation from the audience and partners who made the event possible.

It stood as a beautiful reminder of how music and compassion can come together to create lasting change.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, stated:

“At Serena Hotels, we are committed to creating meaningful impact through initiatives that promote culture, inclusivity, and community development.

Through our Cultural Diplomacy Initiative, we proudly raise cultural exchange while supporting causes that uplift vulnerable communities.

This collaborative event with the Embassy of Poland beautifully combined the power of music with the spirit of giving, and we are honored to contribute to PehliKiran Schools in their mission to provide quality education to underserved children.”