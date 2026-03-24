PM Shehbaz welcomes Diplomatic Push Between US, Iran, offers Pakistan as Neutral Venue

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan is ready to step into the global spotlight as a potential mediator in high-stakes negotiations between the United States and Iran.

In a statement, the prmeier expressed Islamabad’s strong backing for ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict in the Middle East, emphasizing that peace and stability in the region, and beyond, remain a top priority.

Sharif underscored that Pakistan stands prepared, and considers it an honor, to host and facilitate meaningful dialogue between the two nations, provided both Washington and Tehran agree to proceed. He framed the offer as part of a broader commitment to supporting comprehensive negotiations that could lead to a lasting resolution of the ongoing tensions.

Adding further weight to Islamabad’s position, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi confirmed that Pakistan is open to hosting such talks if all parties involved give their consent. Speaking in an interview with CNN, he reiterated that Pakistan remains firmly committed to promoting peace, stability, and constructive engagement across the region.

Meanwhile, international observers are closely watching developments. US journalist and South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman suggested that Pakistan could potentially host discussions between the US and Iran in the near future. He noted that Islamabad has recently been positioning itself as a facilitator in regional diplomacy, and pointed out that US officials have previously acknowledged Pakistan’s willingness to help bridge communication between the two sides.