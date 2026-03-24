Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Significant rain likely from tomorrow

Significant rains and gusty winds with a few hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday and Thursday, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

A westerly wave is affecting the southwestern parts of Balochistan, which will likely affect the upper & central parts from tomorrow.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather conditions are expected in most parts of the country on Tuesday night. However, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in northwestern/southern Balochistan. Hailstorms are also likely at a few places.

On Wednesday and Thursday, intermittent rains with windstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and at scattered places in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Kashmir and Islamabad. Rain is also expected at isolated places in South Punjab and upper Sindh. Hailstorms are also likely at a few places during the period.

Impacts:

Hails and windstorms may damage standing crops in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Temperatures:

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 29°C and 31°C on Wednesday and between 28°C and 30°C on Thursday and Friday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 28°C and 30°C on Wednesday and between 27°C and 29°C on Thursday and Friday.

Past Weather:

Partly cloudy weather conditions prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. Rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in central/southwestern Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Balochistan: Khuzdar 16

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 07, City 04), Rawalakot 03

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 01

Rohri and Khairpur remained the hottest places in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 38°C. The maximum temperature in Mithi, Sukkur, Larkana, Mohenjo-Daro and Nawabshah was recorded at 37°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 80%.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 51%.