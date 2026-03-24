Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather: Widespread rains expected

Widespread intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday and Thursday.

Synoptic Situation:

A westerly wave is affecting the southwestern parts of Balochistan, which will likely affect the upper & central parts from tomorrow.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and partly cloudy in the southern/western districts on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday and Thursday, intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls & hailstorms are expected in Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Karak, Hangu, Kohat, Charsadda, Swabi, Kurram, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Haripur, Balakot, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Buner, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Kalam, Swat, and Dir.

Impacts:

Hails and windstorms may damage standing crops.

Temperatures:

Peshawar’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 28°C and 30°C on Wednesday and between 27°C and 29°C on Thursday and Friday.

Past Weather:

Partly cloudy weather conditions prevailed over most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 58%.