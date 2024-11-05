PM: Saudi crown prince seeks millions of Pakistani IT workers

Apprises cabinet of his visits to S. Arabia, Qatar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed on Monday that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has requested millions of skilled workers from Pakistan’s Information Technology sector to support the kingdom’s expanding technological infrastructure.

Speaking to his cabinet, PM Shehbaz shared outcomes from his recent diplomatic trips to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, where both nations expressed interest in collaborating with Pakistan on workforce and IT development.

During talks with the Saudi crown prince, PM Shehbaz reported that Saudi Arabia anticipates an increased need for IT professionals in the near future.

Saudi delegations also explored opportunities in solar energy, mining, agriculture, and IT, with a Pakistani team scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia soon for further discussions.

In Qatar, PM Shehbaz said productive talks were held with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who reiterated Qatar’s commitment to economic cooperation.