Leave some cases with us too, says Justice Mansoor

Supreme Court judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Monday opposed transferring every case to constitutional benches, suggesting that more cases should remain with regular top court benches for efficiency.
Justice Mansoor made the remarks during a hearing on an overbilling case, where the SC judge, speaking to the petitioner’s counsel, advised against forwarding every case to a constitutional bench, noting, “Leave some cases with us too.”

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the 26th Amendment had introduced new grounds, potentially justifying the case’s referral to a constitutional bench. However, Justice Shah responded that this particular case did not involve significant constitutional or legal questions, making a constitutional bench unnecessary.

News desk

Recomended

