Planning to buy plot in Murree – Check new per marla official rates before decision

ISLAMABAD – If you are planning to buy any residential or commercial property in Murree, a mountain resort city in Punjab, you must go through the new valuation rates for immovable properties.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) recently determined the fair market value of the immovable properties in Murree and 55 other cities of Pakistan.

The bid aims at bringing the rate of the immovable property closer to the market value as it will boost revenue collection of FBR.

The revised rate of properties will come into effect from November 1 as the government has paced up the efforts to meet the conditions laid forth by the International Monetary fund (IMF) for the $7 billion loan deal.

FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial said the rates of immovable properties have been revised up moderately. He added that valuation has been revised based on the type of property, its location and other variables.

Property Valuation Rates in Murree from November 2024

The board started publishing the revised property valuations on its website. As per the latest valuation rates for Murree, the costliest per marla rate is Rs6,655,000 for open commercial plots located on Bank Road in Murree.

However, the FBR has fixed the per square fee rate for super structure property on this rate at Rs1,398. Following are the complete valuation rates: