Economic partnership with UAE

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to elevate its “excellent political ties” with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) into a “mutually beneficial economic partnership”.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan when he spoke highly of the continued support of the brotherly country for Pakistan in diverse sectors.

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitary affirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthen relations with Pakistan in various fields, including trade, investment and aviation, during his formal talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

It is satisfying that with the passage of time relations between Pakistan and the UAE have blossomed into a comprehensive strategic partnership and it is poised to strengthen further in the backdrop of the understanding between the leadership of the two countries to promote trade and investment.

Pakistan’s relationship with the Gulf countries assumes greater significance in view of religious and cultural affinity as well as the proximity factor and that is why this newspaper has all along been emphasizing the need to pursue ‘Look Arab’ policy.

It is also a fact that the UAE is among the prominent investors in Pakistan and its rulers demonstrated keen interest in promoting the economic wellbeing of Pakistan and welfare of its people.

This became evident from the generous assistance that the brotherly country extended to Pakistan in the wake of devastating floods in 2011, which prompted the UAE to initiate a comprehensive rehabilitation programme focusing on major sectors of education, public health, roads, bridges and supply of water treatment plants.

The UAE is also among a few countries that provided timely assistance to Pakistan in overcoming its economic difficulties by way of depositing $2billion in the State Bank of Pakistan, which helped the country meet IMF conditions vis-à-vis external inflows.

It may also be pointed out that over 1.8 million Pakistanis are not only contributing to the socio-economic development of the UAE but also remit home substantial foreign exchange.

It is hoped that the two agreements and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during the visit of the Deputy Prime Minister will go a long way in solidifying bilateral cooperation.

The decision to establish a UAE-Pakistan Joint Business Council is a reflection of the desire of the two sides to promote economic and trade partnership.