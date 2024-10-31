Facebook, other Meta platforms slow after increase in users, claims PTA

ISLAMABAD – The slow performance of Facebook and other Meta platforms following the high number of users, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Thursday.

The latest reports said that the PTA presented a unique argument regarding the slowdown of social media applications due to internet disruptions. They said that Meta platforms suffered from slow performance because they have the highest number of users.

In recent details provided to Parliament, it was mentioned that Meta applications, particularly Facebook and WhatsApp, were most affected by internet disruptions, while other social media networks were less impacted.

According to the PTA, Facebook has 50 million users in Pakistan while WhatsApp is the most widely used real-time application in the country. The PTA informed users that internet speed would be slow during peak hours, and telecom operators were instructed to immediately reroute traffic.

Officials reported that in August, the PTA received complaints about WhatsApp service disruptions, after which telecom operators were directed to promptly address the issue.

The PTA claimed that the slowdown issues with WhatsApp and Facebook were resolved in the first week of September, and that the situation would normalize once the submarine cable SMW4 was repaired.