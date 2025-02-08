Govt Negotiation committee no longer effective after PTI pulls out from talks: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD – The ongoing talks between the coalition government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf come to a standstill as negotiation committee comprising top members of the government, and the opposition party failed to develop any consensus.

Amid fresh dilemma, Senator Irfan Siddiqui of Pakistan Muslim League (N), who is also the spokesperson for government’s negotiation committee, declared that the government’s committee has become practically ineffective, regardless of its current status.

In a statement shared on the social media platform, the seasoned politician said the government’s negotiation committee has practically become ineffective as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s decision to unilaterally step back from the negotiation process.

Siddiqui was of the view that PTI’s exit from dialogue and its rejection of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer made committee’s efforts futile. He further highlighted that PTI, now seems focused on escalating its political agenda with violent protests on its “home ground.”

He said, “If they ever feel the need for negotiations again, it will be addressed when the time comes.”

Imran Khan’s party already announced end of talks with the government, calling negotiations futile. PTI insisted that if government was serious about dialogue, it should first accept PTI’s demands and form a commission, after which discussions could resume.

This latest development shows further deterioration in the political standoff between the government and PTI, with no immediate prospect for resuming meaningful negotiations.