Saudi Arabia tightens Visa Rules for Pakistanis under Latest Update: full details here

Saudi Arabia Tightens Visa Rules For Pakistanis Under Latest Update Full Details Here
ISLAMABAD – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made changes in travel rules for visitors coming from over a dozen nations including Pakistan ahead of the upcoming Hajj season.

As authorities are gearing up for major change to its visa policy, Pakistanis going to Arab nations also bore the brunt due to issues in one-year multiple-entry visas. Under the latest rules, travelers can only apply for single-entry visas, which will be valid for a month.

Saudi Arabia Multiple Entry Visa Rules 2025

Pakistanis, and residents of Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen will not be able to get multiple entry visa for the upcoming months.

The new rules were introduced to block those coming to visit KSA to perform Hajj without paper work. It stemmed from past experiences when passengers secured multiple entry visas to dodge pilgrimage quota.

Saudi Visa Fee for Pakistanis

Charges for Pakistanis single-entry tourist visa costs around Rs55,000 in 2025.

Hajj 2025

Ahead of Hajj season, Saudi government officially opened registration for Hajj 2025 for domestic pilgrims. Applicants must complete health information, add accompanying pilgrims, and request any necessary exemptions from the Mahram requirement.

Address visa misuse

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

