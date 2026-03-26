Airline fares soar as jet fuel prices skyrocket in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Air travel in Pakistan has become significantly more expensive following a sharp rise in jet fuel prices, putting additional financial strain on passengers amid Middle East Tensions.

Airlines have increased ticket prices by adding fuel surcharges ranging from $10 to $100, as jet fuel costs jumped from Rs176 to Rs417 per liter. The surge in fuel prices has been reflected directly in ticket fares, with some airlines indicating that overall costs could rise by up to 100 percent.

Sources reported that fuel prices for certain carriers have increased by over 34 percent, while others recorded hikes of up to 70 percent, pushing the new rate above Rs400 per liter. All airlines have adjusted fares to include the higher fuel charges, while keeping base fares unchanged.

Domestic routes have seen steep increases. A one-way ticket from Karachi to Islamabad or Lahore now costs up to Rs40,000. PIA has imposed a $10 fuel surcharge on local flights and between $50 to $100 on regional and international routes. Popular domestic routes, including Islamabad and Lahore, now reflect fare hikes of up to 150 percent, with some tickets exceeding Rs50,000.

International fares have also surged. Economy-class tickets to destinations including the Middle East, Toronto, Paris, and Manchester are now priced between Rs300,000 and Rs700,000.

PIA has applied fuel surcharges of $100 on Canada-bound flights, $75 on UK-bound flights, and up to $50 for Saudi Arabia and Gulf routes. Private airlines have also implemented additional charges ranging from $15 to $150 per ticket.

The airline officials cited the closure of Gulf airspace and the sharp rise in fuel costs as unavoidable factors behind the fare hikes. The passengers are advised to check fuel surcharge updates before booking, as the overall cost of air travel continues to climb.