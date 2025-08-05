PHC bars NAB from arresting Mehtab Shah in Kohistan scandal

PESHAWAR – The Peshawar High Court on Tuesday barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Syed Mehtab Shah, a suspect nominated in the Kohistan scandal.

A PHC two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Farah Jamshed issued the order while hearing a petition filed by Shah against a NAB notice. The court also sought a detailed reply from the bureau before the next hearing.

During proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel, Advocate Syed Qaiser Ali Shah, informed the court that his client, a property dealer by profession, had received a notice from NAB and that some of his properties had already been sealed.

Justice Arshad Ali questioned whether NAB had issued arrest warrants against the petitioner. NAB’s special prosecutor Arbab Kaleemullah stated that while a notice had been served, no warrants had yet been issued.

Advocate Qaiser Ali Shah said that his client was ready to cooperate fully with the bureau and pleaded that he not be arrested.

The court directed Shah to appear before NAB and assist in the investigation, and assured him that he would not be taken into custody.

NAB was instructed to submit its response before the next hearing, which was adjourned until August 20.