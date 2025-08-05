Pak-EU ties lauded as President bids farewell to outgoing envoy Dr Riina Kionka

ISLAMABAD – The outgoing Head of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka, paid a farewell call on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

Her departure marks the end of a significant diplomatic tenure, during which she played an active role in further deepening Pakistan-EU relations across various sectors.

Welcoming Dr. Kionka, President Zardari appreciated her services and underlined Pakistan’s strong and evolving partnership with the European Union.

He stated that the EU remains one of Pakistan’s largest trade and investment partners and emphasised the mutual benefit of continued collaboration in economic, development, and educational domains.

He said the European Union is a vital partner for Pakistan, adding that a strong Pakistan-EU relationship contributes meaningfully to regional peace and global security.

The President also noted the potential for expanded cooperation, particularly considering Pakistan’s large youth population and growing industrial base.

He lauded the EU’s ongoing support through flagship initiatives such as Erasmus Mundus and Horizon Europe, which, he said, were instrumental in fostering academic excellence and innovation.

President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the implementation of the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan, which serves as a roadmap for cooperation in trade, development, climate change, migration, and regional stability.

President Zardari extended his best wishes to Dr. Kionka in her future endeavours and acknowledged her valuable contributions to Pakistan-EU relations during her time in Islamabad.