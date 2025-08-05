Pakistan Navy chief honoured with Legion of Merit in Turkiye

RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was conferred Legion of Merit by Turkish Armed forces during official visit to Turkiye.

Commander of Turkish Navy Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu, presented award to Admiral Naveed Ashraf in recognition of his efforts to strengthen defence and maritime cooperation between two countries.

Upon arrival at Turkish Naval Forces HQ, Pakistan Navy chief was presented guard of honour. He called Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu. The dignitaries discussed matters of professional interest, focusing on enhanced collaboration between the two navies.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf also called on Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler; CGS Gen Metin Gurak and Commander TN Fleet Adm Kadir Yildiz to discuss regional maritime security, defence cooperation. CNS emphasized on increased interaction through joint exercises, mutual visits, training and exchange programs.

The navy chief also visited Istanbul Naval Shipyard, called on Commander of Shipyard and received a detailed briefing on PN’s MILGEM project. He also visited submarine design and construction facilities at Golcuk Naval Base, followed by visit to TN units TCG ORUCREIS, S/M PIRIREIS and NDU, Turkiye.

Naval Chief also called on Commander of North Sea Area and laid wreath at mausoleum of Turkiye’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Visit is expected to play pivotal role in further strengthening and expanding defence relations between Pakistan and Turkiye.