Petroleum Minister Vows To Reduce Electricity Prices Using Fuel Resources
ISLAMABAD – The funds and resources allocated for petroleum would be used to lower electricity prices, said Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik.

The minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would soon announce a significant reduction in electricity rates.  He made these remarks while visiting Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital in Lahore after assuming charge as a minister on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized that the government aims to ease public hardships, warning that those engaging in political point-scoring would face setbacks.

He further stated that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) acknowledged the Prime Minister’s efforts toward economic recovery, and Shehbaz Sharif is committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to resolve issues.

He reiterated his stance and said that the fuel revenues and resources would be utilized to reduce the electricity costs, and the PM would soon make an official announcement in this regard.

While addressing the terrorism concerns, the minister said that the menace of terrorism has re-emerged due to which national unity is needed. The discussions are underway to hold an All Parties Conference (APC) while Pakistan Army personnel continued to defend the nation during these challenging times.

New Petrol Price in Pakistan from March 16, 2025

 

Web Desk Staff

