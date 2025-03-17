Check eligibility for Punjab Health Card for up to Rs1 million benefits

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced Sehat Sahulat Program for citizens of the province in order to help them avail medical facilities without taking tension of expenses.

Under the health card initiative, the coverage of a family includes husband, his Wife, unmarried children while children born in the empaneled hospitals would automatically be added into the family.

As per official website of the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company, all the permanent residents of the 36 districts of 9 divisions of Punjab are eligible for the “Sehat Sahulat Program”.

Punjab Health Card Limit Amount

Under the initiative, a family can use initially up to Rs400,000 for priority healthcare services and Rs60,000 for secondary healthcare services per year.

“Though in special circumstances, the treatment limit could be exceeded to 1,000,000 PKR (Rs1 million) per year,” read the official statement.

Check the eligibility

People, who are permanent residents of Punjab, can check their eligibility in a few minutes by send an SMS to 8500. The person will get a message within a few minutes, letting him/her know about the eligibility.

Where to Get Health Card

The health company said CNIC serves as Sehat Card: If you are eligible, you can use your CNIC card as your Sehat Card. Take your original CNIC when you visit the empaneled Government/ Private hospital.

In some cases, the treatment will be offered even if the initial coverage limit has been. Similarly, if a beneficiary needs treatment for a life-threatening condition, or maternity/delivery cases, they will be provided all services if their bank limit is already used.