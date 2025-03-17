AGL60.2▲ 3.79 (0.07%)AIRLINK182.7▲ 2.6 (0.01%)BOP11.34▲ 0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY7.5▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.3▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)DFML46.28▲ 0.39 (0.01%)DGKC134.15▼ -0.38 (0.00%)FCCL45.9▲ 0.72 (0.02%)FFL16.32▲ 0.26 (0.02%)HUBC132.8▼ -0.44 (0.00%)HUMNL13.01▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.53▲ 0.08 (0.02%)KOSM6.12▲ 0.15 (0.03%)MLCF59.44▲ 0.63 (0.01%)NBP74▲ 0.59 (0.01%)OGDC219.6▲ 1.01 (0.00%)PAEL45.4▲ 2.78 (0.07%)PIBTL9.76▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)PPL183.66▲ 0.58 (0.00%)PRL36.55▲ 1.22 (0.03%)PTC24.65▲ 0.31 (0.01%)SEARL99.45▲ 3.63 (0.04%)TELE7.93▲ 0.05 (0.01%)TOMCL36.7▲ 2.14 (0.06%)TPLP10.8▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TREET22.54▲ 0.27 (0.01%)TRG60.72▼ -0.22 (0.00%)UNITY29.6▲ 0.46 (0.02%)WTL1.33▲ 0 (0.00%)

Pakistan set another record of worst-ever defeat in T20I history

CHRISTCHURCH – The Pakistan cricket team set an unwanted record by suffering it’s worst-ever defeat in T20I history after losing the first T20 against New Zealand.

On Sunday, New Zealand outclassed Pakistan with a 9-wicket victory in the opening T20I held in Christchurch.

After winning the toss, New Zealand’s captain invited Pakistan to bat first. However, Pakistan could only manage 91 runs before being bowled out.

New Zealand easily chased down the 92-run target in just 10.1 overs with one wicket down, securing a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Pakistan has set another unfortunate record in its T20I history, with the humiliating defeat against New Zealand.

The Kiwis achieved Pakistan’s target with 59 balls to spare and made it Pakistan’s worst defeat in T20I history in terms of balls remaining.

Previously, in 2018, Australia had chased down a target against Pakistan with 55 balls to spare in a T20I.

Pakistan’s worst defeat while chasing in T20Is also came against New Zealand, when in 2016, Pakistan was bowled out for 101 runs while chasing 196 in Wellington, losing by 95 runs.

Pakistan New Zealand T20I matches schedule:

16 Mar – first T20I, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

18 Mar – second T20I, University Oval, Dunedin

21 Mar – third T20I, Eden Park, Auckland

23 Mar – fourth T20I, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

26 Mar – fifth T20I, Sky Stadium, Wellington

29 Mar – first ODI, McLean Park, Napier

2 Apr – second ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton

5 Apr – third ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

New Zealand thrash Pakistan in first T20I to go 1-0 up

 

Web Desk Staff

