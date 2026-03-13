Petrol Pump Shutdown Alert: Dealers threaten strikes to force Higher Margins

ISLAMABAD – As Eid al-Fitr celebrations draw to a close, another storm is brewing at petrol pumps across Pakistan.

Dealers, struggling with rising costs and stagnant profits, are warning that unless their demands for higher margins are met, they could shut their pumps and launch a nationwide strike starting March 26. What began as a quiet plea to authorities is now shaping up as a potential fuel crisis that could leave drivers stranded and the country scrambling for petrol.

Petroleum Dealers Association issued stark warning that petrol stations across Pakistan could grind to a halt after Eid if the government fails to raise dealers’ profit margins. Tariq Hassan, the association’s head, announced that fuel retailers may launch an indefinite strike starting March 26 unless their demands are met, move that could trigger a nationwide fuel crisis.

Dealers claim that skyrocketing operational costs are making it impossible to continue under the current margin structure. Despite dramatic rise in fuel prices, they say their profits have remained stagnant. The association slammed the recent Rs. 55 per liter petroleum price hike, calling it “embezzlement” and demanding an official probe. Dealers allege that oil marketing companies raked in billions, with some reportedly hoarding fuel before the increase to pocket unfair profits.

Fuel dealers further warn that the price surge has inflated their purchasing costs, piling pressure on pump operators already struggling with higher expenses. They also flagged a sharp reduction in fuel quotas, with oil marketing companies cutting supplies to petrol stations by nearly half, creating a perfect storm for retailers.

The association is calling on authorities to urgently investigate the price hike and revise profit margins. Without immediate action, they warn, the post-Eid nationwide strike could cripple fuel supply, bringing life across Pakistan to a near standstill.

No Petrol Price Hike in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz announced no increase in petrol and diesel prices despite soaring international oil rates, aiming to ease the burden on citizens. Last week, prices had already jumped by Rs55 per litre amid Middle East tensions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Oil prices dipped slightly after an Indian tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz, but remain high globally, keeping markets and Pakistanis on alert.

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