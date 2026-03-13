ISLAMABAD – Two drones from the terrorist group FAK hovered menacingly until Pakistan’s security forces stepped in on late Friday as tensions continue to escalate between two sides.

Islamabad Drone Attack Reality

Pakistani security forces successfully intercepted two rudimentary drones operated by terrorist group FAK, allegedly nurtured by the Afghan Taliban regime. Using advanced electronic countermeasures, the drones were forced down with no damage to military or civilian infrastructure, except for minor debris.

Despite Taliban claims of “retaliatory strikes,” no verifiable evidence has been provided. This pattern exposes Taliban’s ongoing role as master proxy of terrorism, supporting multiple armed groups including Indian-linked organizations FAK and FAH.

Taliban-run channels, including their so-called Ministry of Defence, have history of spreading fake news, such as fabricated reports of downed Pakistani jets and captured pilots, claims later deleted from circulation.

Taliban’s Ministry of Defence claimed the drones were retaliatory, alleging that Pakistani jets struck several Afghan regions, including Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, and Paktika.

They cited damage to fuel depots and alleged civilian casualties, including women and children. Pakistan has not confirmed these claims, while senior officials maintain that Islamabad’s airspace was briefly closed and later reopened after the drones were neutralized.

Reality clearly favors Pakistan’s account as Taliban narrative, consistent with its history of propaganda, fails to provide any verifiable evidence and continues to highlight their role in harboring and enabling terrorist operations.