New Petrol and Diesel prices in Pakistan from March 14 amid global surge

ISLAMABAD — Sigh of relief for Pakistanis as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that petroleum product prices will remain unchanged despite surging global oil rates.

PM Sharif said the decision was made to ease the financial burden on the public, reaffirming his commitment to provide maximum relief to Pakistanis during these challenging times.

Current Petrol in Pakistan

POLs Price Super 321.17 Diesel 335.86

“The global economy is currently under pressure due to regional tensions, which could have a significant impact on Pakistan,” the Prime Minister stated. He credited timely policymaking, government austerity measures, and strict financial discipline for helping the country manage the crisis effectively.

Provincial governments, he noted, are cooperating fully with federal austerity measures, a move he welcomed. Thanks to coordinated efforts by Pakistan’s diplomatic and economic teams, the country has secured adequate crude oil supplies to meet its needs.

“The federal and provincial governments are working to ensure that no one pays more than the prices set by the government,” he said, adding that he prayed for global stability and petroleum price relief.

This announcement comes just a week after the government raised petrol and diesel rates in response to massive supply disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in Iran. Following that increase, a series of austerity measures were also introduced to safeguard the economy.

Although the next petrol price review was scheduled for Sunday, March 15, officials had indicated it might be brought forward to Friday.

PM decided that after the initial Rs55 per litre hike, no further price increases would be implemented in the near future, regardless of developments in the Middle East.