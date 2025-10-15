Petrol price cut by 5.66, Diesel by Rs1.39 in Pakistan for October 2025

Some relief for inflation-weary Pakistanis, as the government approved cut in Petrol and Diesel prices for the second half of October 2025. The new prices will be effective from October 16, 2025.

Under latest fuel price review, Petrol price has been slashed by Rs5.66, bringing the new price to Rs263.20 per litre. High-Speed Diesel (HSD): Reduced by Rs1.39, setting the new rate at Rs275.42 per litre.

New Petrol Price October 2025

Fuel Type Price Change New Price Petrol -5.66 263.20 High-Speed Diesel (HSD) -1.39 275.42 Light Diesel Oil (LDO) -2.74 162.76 Kerosene Oil -3.26 162.76

Light Diesel Oil (LDO): Cut by Rs2.74, with the new price at Rs162.76 per litre. Kerosene Oil: Slashed by Rs3.26, making the new price Rs162.76 per litre.

These adjustments were made following recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and consultations with the Ministry of Finance. The reductions are attributed to a decline in international oil prices, influenced by factors such as US-China trade tensions and weaker market fundamentals.

The government reviews fuel prices every fortnight, and these changes aim to provide relief to consumers amid ongoing economic challenges.