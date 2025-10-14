Expected Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan from October 16, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistanis can look forward to some relief at pumps as Petrol and Diesel prices are expected to come down in second fortnightly review of October 2025.

As per available information, petrol price will dip around Rs5-6 per litre, while diesel could see minimal cut of Rs1-2 per litre. Kerosene and light diesel prices are also expected to fall by Rs2.75 and Rs1.64 per litre, respectively.

Petrol Price October Update

Detail Petrol Diesel Current Price 268.68 276.81 Expected Cut 5-6 1-2 Expected Price 262-263 Around 275

The Ministry of Finance will officially announce the new rates after reviewing OGRA’s recommendations. If all goes as planned, the revised prices will come into effect from October 16.

For many households and businesses, this is a timely relief as fuel costs hit the pocket. Time to fill up the tank and enjoy the savings.

Current Petrol Rates

Product Price Petrol 268.68 Diesel 276.81

In last review, price of petrol was raised by Rs4.07 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) has gone up by Rs4.04 per litre.