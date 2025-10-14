Petrol price in Pakistan to decrease in October 2025: Expected rates

ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices in Pakistan are likely to see significant drop in the upcoming review for second fortnight of October 2025.

From October 16, petrol prices are expected to decrease by Rs6.10 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) is likely to fall by 97 paisa per litre.

Additionally, kerosene oil is expected to become cheaper by Rs2.75 per litre, and light diesel oil (LDO) is predicted to see a price cut of Rs1.64 per litre.

The petroleum industry has completed its working and sent the details to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

Later today, OGRA will send a summary of the price adjustments to the Petroleum Division, which will then forward it to the Ministry of Finance.

After consultations with the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Finance is expected to give its final approval for the change in petroleum prices by tomorrow.

Current Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Currently, the petrol price in Pakistan stands at Rs268.68 per litre while high speed diesel is being sold for Rs276.81 per litre.

The price of light speed diesel stands at Rs159.76 while the kerosene oil is available for Rs176.81 till October 15.

Expected New Prices from October 16

If the reported decrease in prices is implemented, the new petrol price in Pakistan would be Rs262.58 from October 16 while the diesel price would be Rs275.84.