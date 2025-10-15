New Petrol Price in Pakistan from October 16, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister has approved reduction in petroleum prices, bringing relief to households and businesses burdened by rising costs.

Petrol drops by Rs5.66 per liter, now 263.02

Diesel cut by 1.39 per liter, now 275.41

Kerosene oil slashed by 3.26 per liter, now 181.71

Light diesel oil reduced by 2.74 per liter, now 162.76

This unprecedented price cut comes as a huge relief to consumers facing skyrocketing fuel costs. Experts say it could ease inflationary pressures and bring welcome relief to transporters and households alike.