Satellite Imagery reveals massive damage in Spin Boldak after Pakistan-Afghanistan Clashes

ISLAMABAD/KABUL – Satellite imagery and drone footage revealed clear picture of damage caused by recent border clashes between Pakistan and Taliban forces in Afghanistan.

Footage shared online shows three buildings in Spin Boldak, Afghanistan, with blue slanted roofs being struck, sending smoke plumes into the air. Using Google Maps, the exact locations of these buildings were confirmed, and satellite imagery from 14 October shows extensive structural damage consistent with the attacks.

Social media users initially claimed the strikes occurred between 11 and 12 October and targeted a Taliban camp. These buildings are part of Taliban’s border security compound, providing independent confirmation of the reported attacks.

The satellite images are key tool in assessing impact of cross-border military operations, offering a precise and verifiable record of damage in areas difficult to access on the ground. These graphics can help corroborate claims from both sides and provide transparency in conflict reporting.

The imagery comes just as Pakistan and the Taliban announced a 48-hour ceasefire along the border, which began today at 6 pm. Both sides have indicated that negotiations may follow during this pause in hostilities.